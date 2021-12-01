NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 37,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $839.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.