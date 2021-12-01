Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $40.15 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $411,829.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

