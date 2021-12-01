Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

