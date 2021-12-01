NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $172.43. 69,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,395. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

