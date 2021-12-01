NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

NIKE has increased its dividend by 36.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $169.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NIKE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of NIKE worth $2,678,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.