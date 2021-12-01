Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

