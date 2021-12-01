Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

