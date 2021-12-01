Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

