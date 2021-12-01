Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,948 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

