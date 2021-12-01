Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,165 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.07 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

