Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

