Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 854 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $331,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $468,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.