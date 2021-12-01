Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 96.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,521,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,578 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOK. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.