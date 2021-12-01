Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.93) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.83 ($6.62).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

