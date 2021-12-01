North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

NOA opened at $14.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

