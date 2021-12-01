North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRT. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRT traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,551. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 1,279.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

