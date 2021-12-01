Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 52,681 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lightning eMotors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

