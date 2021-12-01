Northern Trust Corp Purchases 327 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

