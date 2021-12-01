Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,768 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.