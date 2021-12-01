Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,070 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Weyco Group worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Weyco Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

