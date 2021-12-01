Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,735 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,735 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of National Bankshares worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $970,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.