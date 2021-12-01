NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman Sells 30,561 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $215,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NG stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

