NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOW were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

