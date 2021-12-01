Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins Sells 43,000 Shares

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$34,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,705,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,366,697.14.

Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Steve Perkins sold 125,000 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Steve Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

Shares of NBVA opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$49.46 million and a P/E ratio of -36.36. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$1.44.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

