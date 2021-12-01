Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter.

TLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

TLMD opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

