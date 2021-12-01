Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $724.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

