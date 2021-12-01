Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JEMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
