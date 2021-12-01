Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JEMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

