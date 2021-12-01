Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 115,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,851. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

