Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,823. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

