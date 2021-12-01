NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,081,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

