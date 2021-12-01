NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.