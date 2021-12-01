NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

