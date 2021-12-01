NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,748 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,901 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,077,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

