NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 975 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $141.05 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

