NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,475,000 after buying an additional 114,417 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

