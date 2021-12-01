NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

