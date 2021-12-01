NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.