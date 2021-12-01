NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

