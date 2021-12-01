NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

