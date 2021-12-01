NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,410.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5,410.00 and last traded at $5,403.89, with a volume of 2196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,225.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,019.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,996.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

