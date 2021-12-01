O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

