Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.3%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376.50 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.92). Approximately 185,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 296,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

The stock has a market cap of £669.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 354.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

