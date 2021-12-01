Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

