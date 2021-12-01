Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 1,733 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 165,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.