Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $62.22 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. Avantor comprises 3.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $62,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,300 shares of company stock worth $17,071,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

