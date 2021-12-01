Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.