Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.54% of Dolby Laboratories worth $48,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

