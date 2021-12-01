Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Short Interest Update

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OBELF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 212,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,191. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

