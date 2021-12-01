Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 35.93 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,759.57 ($22.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,342. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a market cap of £13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.66. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,858.09.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

