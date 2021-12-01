OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $52,973.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00094150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.57 or 0.07957243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.77 or 1.00126017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

